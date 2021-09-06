WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Purdue coach Jeff Brohm promised to make changes heading into this season. On Saturday, it paid dividends.
Now, he's hoping it keeps working.
Jack Plummer threw for 313 yards and two late touchdowns while the Boilermakers' revamped defense made sure it held up for a 30-21 victory over Oregon State to cap the 500th game played at Ross-Ade Stadium.
Purdue has won 291 games since its home venue opened in 1924 and this one came in prime time and in front of the largest home crowd in 644 days — thanks largely to the Boilermakers defense.
“I think they played really hard, tough, had a couple huge fourth-down stops," Brohm said. “We did what we had to do."
It was good enough to snap a four-game losing streak and bring some relief to a program that hasn't played in a bowl game since 2018.
The difference: Two fourth-down stops in the second half, which Purdue (1-0) converted into 10 points and Brohm's willingness to throw it deep late in the game.
Plummer finished 29 of 41, sealing the victory with a 50-yard TD pass to a wide open Payne Durham with 2:09 left.
“Sometimes those play calls can be really stupid when they don’t work,” Brohm said. “But I knew while we ran the ball a little better, we had to convert and pass the football. Jack did a great job."
Oregon State (0-1) lost its fourth in a row and still has only two nonconference wins under fourth-year coach Johnathan Smith.
And this one came down to the inability to keep drives moving.
When the Beavers failed to convert on fourth down late in the third quarter, Mitchell Fineran capitalized with his third field goal to give Purdue a 16-7 lead. When it happened again in the fourth, Plummer threw a 5-yard touchdown pass to Durham for 23-14 edge with 4:56 left.
“We've got to execute better offensively," Smith said. “We had a guy or two not on point and that's hard on offense."
Sam Noyer struggled in his Oregon State debut. The transfer from Colorado was pulled in the third quarter and his replacement, Chance Nolan, led the Beavers to two fourth-quarter scores to twice cut the deficit to two. B.J. Baylor ran for two scores.
Iowa 34
Indiana 6
IOWA CITY, Iowa — Iowa cornerback Riley Moss wasn't sure what happened.
Moss' 30-yard interception return for a touchdown, the first of his two scores in the game, helped start No. 18 Iowa on the way to a 34-6 victory over No. 17 Indiana on Saturday in the opener for both teams.
Iowa intercepted three of Michael Penix Jr.'s passes — safety Dane Belton had the other interception — and had a fourth wiped out by a roughing-the-passer call.
“We were very prepared,” Moss said. “We absolutely won because of film (study), and our preparation. Our game plan today was to stop the big plays, stay on top. We made them work for their yards, and their points."
The Hawkeyes led 7-0 after their first drive, when running back Tyler Goodson scored on a 56-yard touchdown on the fourth play of the possession.
“I don’t want to say I’m surprised, but I’m very pleased,” Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said. “It’s good team defense. I know that sounds mundane. But that’s how we play.”
Moss' first interception came on Indiana's third offensive play, when Penix's pass went through the hands of receiver D.J. Matthews. Moss grabbed the ball and raced down the right sideline for the score.
“I was kind of sitting there,” Moss said. “(Penix) threw the ball, so I made a break on it to try to tackle (Matthews). I saw the ball pop up. I got super excited. I was foaming at the mouth to catch the ball. I didn’t realize I scored a touchdown until I was on the bench. I was like, ‘Holy cow, that happened.’”
Moss' second interception came with 1:41 left in the first half, when he stepped into the path of a Penix pass and ran 55 yards for a touchdown that put Iowa up, 28-3.
Iowa's defense rattled Penix, who was just 14 of 31 passing for 156 yards. Penix, who had just four interceptions in six games last season, was coming off offseason knee surgery. He played until early in the fourth quarter, when Indiana coach Tom Allen took him out of the game.
“He definitely looked out of sync to me, not comfortable in the pocket,” Allen said. “We'll get that fixed.”
Goodson rushed for 99 yards and a touchdown. Spencer Petras had a 9-yard touchdown run and completed 13 of 27 passes for 145 yards.
The Hawkeyes held the Hoosiers to 233 offensive yards, with only 31 rushing yards.
“We had to play better,” Allen said. “You have to play high-level football out of the gate against a team like this, and we didn’t.”
It was the seventh consecutive win for the Hawkeyes dating to last season. It was only the third loss for Indiana in its last 18 season openers.
“We got knocked down,” Allen said. “But we'll get back up.”
Penn State 16
Wisconsin 10
MADISON, Wis. — Penn State’s defense continually stood tall and Wisconsin kept stubbing its toe whenever the Badgers approached the end zone.
Those contrasting approaches made the difference Saturday when the 19th-ranked Nittany Lions outlasted No. 12 Wisconsin 16-10 to end the Badgers’ 25-game winning streak in home openers.
Jaquan Brisker and Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Graham Mertz's passes deep in Penn State territory in the final 2 1/2 minutes. Wisconsin had four scoreless trips inside Penn State’s 25, including three inside the 10.
“Our kids willed it to happen today,” Penn State coach James Franklin said.
Penn State won despite getting just one first down before halftime and allowing Wisconsin to control possession for over 42 minutes. The victory assured Penn State would have a better start this year after losing its first five games in the pandemic-delayed 2020 season.
