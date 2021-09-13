CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — After seeing his offense start slowly in its season-opening win over William & Mary, Virginia coach Bronco Mendenhall designed his practices this week to correct that.
The offense came quickly as Virginia scored touchdowns on its first two possessions Saturday against Illinois on its way to a 42-14 win.
“I have a belief that we’re designed for the results we get,” Mendenhall said. “And so we just flipped the script.”
Brennan Armstrong threw for five touchdowns and became the third quarterback in program history to pass for over 400 yards as Virginia snapped a 9-game regular-season losing streak in non-conference games against Power Five opponents.
Armstrong threw for 171 yards and two touchdowns in the opening quarter, connecting with tight end Jelani Woods for a 32-yard score and wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from 28-yards out, for a 14-0 lead while many fans were still filing into the stadium for the unusual 11 a.m. kickoff.
Armstrong went 27 for 36 for 405 yards, joining Kurt Benkert (who did it twice) and Marc Verica as Virginia quarterbacks who surpassed 400 yards in a game. It was the first 400-yard passer against the Illini defense since 2002 when San Jose State's Scott Rislov threw for 408 yards.
Wicks finished with a pair of touchdown catches for Virginia (2-0).
Virginia’s defense, coming off its first shutout since the 2018 Belk Bowl, sacked quarterback Artur Sitkowski three times and held the Illini without points on 12 of 14 possessions.
“Obviously to start the game the way we did defensively, giving up two big scores, we battled ourselves back into it,” Illinois coach Bret Bielema said. “Obviously we did not hold them defensively. We had a few things go against us but the reactions were good, so, we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Wide receiver Deuce Spann caught a 33-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter for the Illini (1-2), and running back Chase Brown capped the opening drive of the second half with a 21-yard scoring run.
Brown led Illinois' rushing attack against Virginia as he ran for 41 yards on seven carries.
Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen forced two fumbles, recovering one against the Cavaliers. Hansen now has 12 career forced fumbles and it just one away from tying the program record of 13 held by Simeon Rice.
Former Danville standout Julian Pearl earned his first start of the 2021 season on Saturday against Virginia. Pearl, a sophomore, made three starts last season for the Illini.
Purdue 49
UConn 0
EAST HARTFORD, Conn. — Purdue quarterback Jack Plummer threw four touchdown passes in the first half, three to wide receiver David Bell, as the Boilermakers rolled over winless UConn 49-0 Saturday afternoon at Pratt & Whitney Stadium.
After punting on its first possession, Purdue (2-0) scored touchdowns on each of its next five to take a 35-0 lead at halftime.
“While things weren’t as great as we wanted on the first series or two, we found a way to regroup and played well from there,” Purdue coach Jeff Brohm said.
The Boilermakers, a 34-point favorite by most sports books, scored two more touchdowns with their first two drives in the second half with many second-stringers in the lineup.
Plummer completed 16 of his 20 passes, racking up 245 yards and four touchdowns. Bell caught six of the passes for 121 yards and three touchdowns. Both were replaced to start the second half.
In their first game under interim coach Lou Spanos, who took over Monday following Randy Edsall’s abrupt retirement, the Huskies advanced inside Purdue’s 20-yard line only once in the game.
“We feel awful. Our team feels awful that we’re not executing. We’re just disappointed for our fans,” Spanos said. “But our players, they’re teammates to each other. We’re getting closer as a team. Now, we’ve got to make sure it transfers on game day. We do good stuff in practice, but we have to do better on game day.”
UConn (0-3) has lost 28 of its last 29 games against FBS competition.
“It was great to see our guys come through and do what we needed to do in this game,” Brohm said. “When you face a team that’s going through some adversity, you have to make sure your guys come ready to play and understand that on any given day anybody can win. That’s college football.”
It was UConn’s most lopsided shutout loss since a 49-0 loss to New Hampshire Nov. 7, 1931.
Indiana 56
Idaho 14
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Indiana had something to prove Saturday night. The Hoosiers didn't disappoint.
Michael Penix Jr. threw two touchdown passes and ran for another score and Indiana took advantage of two special teams touchdowns and a dominant defense to rout Idaho 56-14.
For Indiana (1-1, 0-1 Big Ten), it was a big night.
Playing in front of the biggest home crowd since Nov. 23 2019, the Hoosiers gave the near-capacity fans plenty to cheer about. Indiana has won 18 of its last 20 home openers, perhaps none more impressively than this one.
The timing couldn't have been better after last week's embarrassing loss at Iowa, either. This time, the Hoosiers cleaned up the mistakes, made all the big plays and never gave the Vandals (1-1) a chance. They took a 21-0 lead after one quarter and made it 35-0 before Idaho recorded a first down.
“We were able to bounce back, address some things we needed to address and I think our guys responded in practice and the way we started,” Hoosiers coach Tom Allen said. “I thought special teams was special tonight."
For Idaho, it was a miserable night.
A first-quarter fumble by quarterback Mike Beaudry led to Penix's first scoring pass, a 9-yarder to Javon Swinton. Four plays later, Swinton scored again, returning a blocked punt 4 yards to make it 21-0. And before the first half ended, the Vandals also gave up an 81-yard punt return for a touchdown.
“Special teams was not good, not good at all," Idaho coach Paul Petrino said. “They scored 21 points on special teams. The offense wasn't very good but we still have to find a way to get more first downs."
