MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Northwestern 2-0 5-1

Iowa 1-0 7-1

Wisconsin 1-0 7-0

Michigan 1-0 6-0

Indiana 0-0 5-2

Illinois 2-1 6-3

Rutgers 2-1 6-1

Purdue 1-1 5-3

Ohio State 1-1 7-1

Penn State 0-1 3-2

Nebraska 0-1 3-4

Michigan State 0-1 6-1

Minnesota 0-1 6-1

Maryland 0-1 5-2

Tuesday, Dec. 22

Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53

Maryland 84, LaSalle 71

Iowa 78, Purdue 55

Wednesday, Dec. 23

Ohio State 80, Rutgers 68

Illinois 98, Penn State 81

Northwestern 74, Indiana 67

Friday, Dec. 25

Wisconsin at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.

Maryland at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.

Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Dec. 26

Ohio State at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you