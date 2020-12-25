MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Northwestern 2-0 5-1
Iowa 1-0 7-1
Wisconsin 1-0 7-0
Michigan 1-0 6-0
Indiana 0-0 5-2
Illinois 2-1 6-3
Rutgers 2-1 6-1
Purdue 1-1 5-3
Ohio State 1-1 7-1
Penn State 0-1 3-2
Nebraska 0-1 3-4
Michigan State 0-1 6-1
Minnesota 0-1 6-1
Maryland 0-1 5-2
Tuesday, Dec. 22
Wisconsin 67, Nebraska 53
Maryland 84, LaSalle 71
Iowa 78, Purdue 55
Wednesday, Dec. 23
Ohio State 80, Rutgers 68
Illinois 98, Penn State 81
Northwestern 74, Indiana 67
Friday, Dec. 25
Wisconsin at Michigan State, 11:30 a.m.
Maryland at Purdue, 1:30 p.m.
Michigan at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Iowa at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 26
Ohio State at Northwestern, 1 p.m.
Indiana at Illinois, 3 p.m.
