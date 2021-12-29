MEN’S Big Ten Conference

All times Central

Conf. Overall

Michigan St. 2-0 11-2

Ohio State 2-0 8-2

Illinois 2-0 9-3

Michigan 1-1 7-4

Northwestern 1-0 8-2

Wisconsin 1-1 9-2

Indiana 1-1 10-2

Purdue 1-1 12-1

Rutgers 1-1 5-5

Minnesota 1-1 10-1

Maryland 0-1 6-4

Penn State 0-2 5-5

Iowa 0-2 10-3

Nebraska 0-2 6-6

Monday, Dec. 20

Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50

Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59

Tuesday, Dec. 21

Michigan State 90, Oakland 78

Iowa 93, Southeast Louisiana 62

Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, canceled

UT-Martin at Ohio State, canceled

Wednesday, Dec. 22

Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56

Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61

Nebraska 88, Kennesaw State 74

Illinois 88, Missouri 63

Tuesday, Dec. 28

New Orleans at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Dec. 29

Michigan State 81, High Point 68

Purdue 104, Nicholls State 90

Western Illinois at Iowa, LATE

Illinois State at Wisconsin, LATE

Delaware State at Penn State, canceled

UNC-Asheville at Indiana, Canceled

Alcorn State at Minnesota, Canceled

Florida A&M at Illinois, Canceled

Thursday, Dec. 30

Maine at Rutgers, noon

Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 4 p.m.

Michigan at UCF, 6 p.m.

Brown at Maryland, 6 p.m.

