MEN’S Big Ten Conference
All times Central
Conf. Overall
Michigan St. 2-0 11-2
Ohio State 2-0 8-2
Illinois 2-0 9-3
Michigan 1-1 7-4
Northwestern 1-0 8-2
Wisconsin 1-1 9-2
Indiana 1-1 10-2
Purdue 1-1 12-1
Rutgers 1-1 5-5
Minnesota 1-1 10-1
Maryland 0-1 6-4
Penn State 0-2 5-5
Iowa 0-2 10-3
Nebraska 0-2 6-6
Monday, Dec. 20
Northwestern 90, Illinois-Springfield 50
Purdue 79, Incarnate Word 59
Tuesday, Dec. 21
Michigan State 90, Oakland 78
Iowa 93, Southeast Louisiana 62
Purdue-Fort Wayne at Michigan, canceled
UT-Martin at Ohio State, canceled
Wednesday, Dec. 22
Minnesota 72, Green Bay 56
Indiana 79, Northern Kentucky 61
Nebraska 88, Kennesaw State 74
Illinois 88, Missouri 63
Tuesday, Dec. 28
New Orleans at Ohio State, 5:30 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Maryland, 6 p.m.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Michigan State 81, High Point 68
Purdue 104, Nicholls State 90
Western Illinois at Iowa, LATE
Illinois State at Wisconsin, LATE
Delaware State at Penn State, canceled
UNC-Asheville at Indiana, Canceled
Alcorn State at Minnesota, Canceled
Florida A&M at Illinois, Canceled
Thursday, Dec. 30
Maine at Rutgers, noon
Prairie View A&M at Northwestern, 4 p.m.
Michigan at UCF, 6 p.m.
Brown at Maryland, 6 p.m.
