BIG 12 CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT

Normal Community Ironmen at Danville Vikings

Where — Ned Whitesell Field, Danville

When — 7 p.m. Friday.

Records — Normal Community 1-2 overall, 1-2 in the Big 12 Conference. Danville 3-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big 12 Conference.

Rankings — neither team is rated.

On the air — WDAN-AM 1490

Last year’s result — Normal Community defeated Danville 22-19 on Oct. 11, 2019

Last week’s results — Normal Community lost to Bloomington 12-6

Next week’s game — Winner advances to play the winner of the game between Quincy Notre Dame and Peoria Notre Dame in the Big 12 Conference Tournament semifinals. The two losers will meet in a consolation bracket contest.

Danville statistical leaders

Rushing — Danville: Eric Turner 36 carries, 183 yards, 2 touchdowns. T.J. Lee 8-79, 3 TDs. Devin Miles 20-54, 1 TD. JaMarion Clark 10-47.

Passing — Danville: Turner 8 completions, 24 attempts, 2 interception, 91 yards, 1 touchdowns.

Receiving — Danville: Matthew Thomas 4 receptions, 38 yards. Larvell Watkins 3 receptions, 48 yards, 1 touchdown. Fontell Shelby 1-5.

Tackles — Danville: Clark 18, Caleb Robinson 16, Joey Irons 15, Randy Westley 11, Mackhail Walker 10.

