BISMARCK — The Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin boys team and the Benton Central girls are the champions of the BSN Classic.
The BHRA boys defeated the Salt Fork 49-43 in the title tilt while Benton Central defeated Salt Fork 60-26 in the girls championship game.
Brett Meidel, the boys tournament MVP, had 18 points to lead the Blue Devils while Hayden Rice came off the bench to score 15.
Blake Norton led the way for Salt Fork with 13, while Camden Smoot scored 10 in the losing effort.
BHRA survived down the stretch as the Blue Devils were just 5 of 11 at the free-throw line.
Ironically, it was free throw shooting that put BHRA into the title game over Milford as both teams went 4-0 in pool play.
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin built a 34-28 halftime lead behind 12 points from Meidel and 11 second-quarter points by Rice off the bench.
Salt Fork’s Camden Smiot had 8 first-half points for the Storm, who committed four turnovers that led to 5 points for the Blue Devils.
BHRA also turned five offensive rebounds into 7 points.
Freshman Alexa Jamison had a team-high 16 for the Storm girls.
For a complete rundown of Wednesday’s title games see www.commercial-news.com or Saturday’s edition of the paper.
