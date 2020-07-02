COVINGTON, Ind. — Beef House Theatre’s 24th summer season opens Friday, July 10.
The staff has made some changes for everyone’s safety.
There will be live pre-show entertainment each day to help make sure that the audience is enjoying its experience while the staff adjusts to new guidelines and procedures.
• Breaking Up is Hard to Do: The Songs of Sedaka
Featuring performances by Lizzy Lerner, Thomas Strain, Logan Kirby, Kayla Dillman, Nancy Henderson and Tim Kirby.
Show dates are July 10, 11, 12, 28, 29, 30 31, and Aug. 1, 2.
Not since “Dirty Dancing” has such a charming story been set in a Catskills resort in the 1960s. This is the sweetly comic tale of Lois and Marge, two friends from Brooklyn in search of good times and romance over one wild Labor Day weekend. The score showcases 18 Neil Sedaka classics, including “Where the Boys Are,” “Sweet Sixteen,” “Calendar Girl,” “Love Will Keep Us Together,” and of course, the chart-topping title song.
• 8 TRACK: The Sounds of the '70s
Featuring Performances by Noah Acree, Nicholas Johnson, Molly Smith and Katie Weston with special appearances by Logan Kirby and Lacey Krabel.
Show dates are July 17, 18, 19, 22, 23, 24, 25 and 26.
Put on your leisure suits, halter tops, and platform shoes and get ready to boogie down through 10 years of groundbreaking music. With its propulsive rhythms and dazzling harmonies, 8-Track is a fast-paced musical romp through one of the most impassioned decades of the 20th century. This Baby Boomers’ dream come true features the music of The Emotions, The Carpenters, Labelle, Barry Manilow, Marvin Gaye, The Doobie Brothers, The Bee Gees, Helen Reddy, KC and the Sunshine Band, and more.
Matinee shows: doors open at 12:30 p.m., with the show at 2 p.m.
Evening shows: doors open 6 p.m., with the show at 8 p.m.
All times are Eastern.
Visit www.beefhouserolls.com or call (217) 499-5355 to reserve tickets and to check dates and times.
