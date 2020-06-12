Jeremiah Bronson, of Ames, Iowa, plays catch with his son, Ben, right, on June 5 at the Field of Dreams movie site in Dyersville, Iowa. Major League Baseball is building another field a few hundred yards down a corn-lined path from the famous movie site in eastern Iowa but unlike the original, it’s unclear whether teams will show up for a game this time as the league and its players struggle to agree on plans for a coronavirus-shortened season.