GLENDALE, Ariz. — Michael Kopech didn't have any trouble getting back up to speed after 18 months away from the mound.
"Yeah, I might have been a little geeked," the Chicago White Sox right-hander said Tuesday.
Kopech threw 11 pitches against the Texas Rangers in Cactus League play — six of them reached 100 mph.
It was the 23-year-old's first game action since undergoing Tommy John surgery in September 2018.
"The first two pitches, I felt out of control," Kopech said. “By the third pitch, I took a breath and settled back in. But I still had quite a bit of adrenaline going.”
“I felt really good, I was able to command my fastball after those first two and aside from that, just go out there and get an inning under my belt,” he said.
Kopech, who made four starts in 2018 before being sidelined, was a key part of the five-player deal that sent pitcher Chris Sale to Boston after the 2016 season. Third baseman Yoan Moncada has already made his presence felt, and Kopech was also expected to be a big part of the Chicago rebuild.
Tuesday's outing showed why. He retired Eli White and Isaiah Kiner-Falefa on groundouts and struck out Greg Bird looking on a 101-mph heater to complete his outing.
Kopech then went to the Chicago bullpen to throw 10 more pitches.
"I don't think I'm typically going to be throwing as hard as I did today," Kopech said. “I'm proud of it, I'm excited, but I'm not going to try to be a power pitcher.”
“It feels nice to be able to compete again. Eighteen months out, I feel like I have a chance to compete the way that I like to,” he said.
Kopech's next spring appearance is scheduled for Sunday against the Seattle Mariners, but he will have to wait for a while before he returns to the White Sox rotation.
If all goes well, he figures to be on the South Side by May, but his innings will still be monitored closely in his first full season following arm surgery.
Goldschmidt sidelined
by sore right elbow
JUPITER, Fla. — St. Louis first baseman Paul Goldschmidt will be out for several more games because of a sore right elbow.
Goldschmidt's throwing was limited by the Cardinals during the start of spring training, and he made his first two exhibition starts as a designated hitter. He has not played since Sunday.
Cardinals manager Mike Shildt said Wednesday he expected the 32-year-old Goldschmidt to miss a couple more games.
“He's had off and on discomfort,” Shildt said.
The six-time All-Star and four-time Gold Glove winner is hitting .300 with two homers in 20 spring training at-bats.
Goldschmidt hit .260 with 34 homers and 97 RBIs last year for the NL Central champions after the Cardinals acquired him in an offseason trade with Arizona. His batting average was more than 30 points below his career average.
Right-hander Miles Mikolas was scheduled to play catch on Wednesday as part of his rehabilitation from a flexor tendon injury in his throwing arm. The 2018 All-Star received a platelet-rich plasma injection on Feb. 18 and is expected to miss the first month of the season.
Milwaukee stadium tax
set to end after 23 years
MIILWAUKEE — After 23 years, the five-county sales tax that paid for construction of Miller Park in Milwaukee will end March 31.
Members of the board that oversees the Southeast Wisconsin Professional Baseball Park District decided unanimously Tuesday to end the tax, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.
The 0.1% sales tax has been in effect in Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Washington, Waukesha and Racine counties. The tax was instituted in 1996 to pay for the home of the Milwaukee Brewers.
Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill last November to end the tax by Aug. 31. The tax has collected about $605 million to pay for the stadium's construction and operation.
Since 2001, the Brewers have paid $19.8 million in rent and another $106.8 million to maintain and improve the ballpark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.