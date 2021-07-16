CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The long breakup between Roger Penske and Brad Keselowski was finalized Thursday when Austin Cindric was named driver of the flagship No. 2, replacing the driver who won Team Penske its first Cup championship.
Keselowski had a prolonged contract negotiation a year ago that netted him only a one-year extension and salary cut, and Team Penske said around the same time it would move Cindric up to the Cup Series to drive for partner Wood Brothers Racing.
Keselowski has since tested the market and told Penske he was looking for an ownership stake in a Cup team.
“The way we’re structured, that just wasn’t available,” Penske said. “We’re sorry to see him go. This was not a disagreement or anything else. This was a business decision that was made on both sides fairly and squarely.”
If ownership was not so important to Keselowski, Penske said he would have extended his contract for two to three years. Instead, Keselowski will leave after 12 seasons — drivers don’t usually part ways with Roger Penske voluntarily — and the plans for Cindric were upended.
The No. 2 Ford was open and Cindric, the 22-year-old son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric, could stay within the organization. Penske stressed that his new Cup driver has proven he deserved the iconic seat.
“You know, you come in as the son of the guy who is president of Team Penske, you probably come in with a little weight on your shoulders,” Penske said. “But he’s proven to be the driver he is, the individual he is and this is a big step for him.”
Keselowski has not announced officially what he’s doing next year, but it’s been openly discussed that he’ll move to Roush Fenway Racing with a piece of ownership — a move seemingly confirmed by Penske.
“Brad’s done a hell of a job for us and he’ll bring a lot of value to Roush,” Penske said.
Keselowski said on social media that he was making the move to “embrace a new opportunity and challenge” and called it a decision he did not take lightly.
Keselowski noted that when he arrived at Penske in 2010, the organization had 65 Cup Series wins and was still seeking its first Cup title. He gave Roger Penske the championship in his third season, won 34 of his 35 career Cup wins with the team and is a perennial title contender.
He heads to Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway as the defending race winner, and he currently is ranked 10th in the standings with a playoff-qualifying victory.
“Over our years together we developed into a formidable force,” Keselowski said. “Today the team has more than 130 Cup Series wins, two Xfinity Championships and two Cup Series Championships. I am so proud to have played a role in these wins and milestones.”
Cindric, meanwhile, was to replace Matt DiBenedetto in the No. 21 Ford for the Wood Brothers. That seat will now go to Xfinity Series driver Harrison Burton.
Cindric has 12 career Xfinity victories and is leading the championship standings. He already has made six Cup starts this year in preparation for next season but never expected to land the No. 2.
Larson lands extension to 2023
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rick Hendrick gave Kyle Larson a second chance in NASCAR because Hendrick Motorsports had wanted him in its lineup for years. Now that Hendrick has his man, he has locked Larson down for two more seasons with full sponsorship.
Hendrick on Wednesday told his 93 dealerships that the hottest driver in motorsports has signed a contract extension through 2023 and Larson will be fully sponsored by HendrickCars.com.
It may seem like the sponsorship is all Rick Hendrick’s money anyway, but the sponsorship for 35 races the next two years is paid for from the marketing budget of Hendrick Automotive. The deal is somewhat unprecedented because the website will also sponsor Larson in all his non-NASCAR events with branding on the nose of his dirt cars, helmets, gloves and firesuits.
“My dealerships, the general managers and the employees, they didn’t want anyone else on the car,” Hendrick told The Associated Press.
Larson joined HMS this season on the cheap after a nearly yearlong NASCAR suspension for using a racial slur. Sponsors were initially skittish so the Hendrick website for new and used cars bought some of the ad space on the No. 5 Chevrolet.
The site has been on Larson’s car in 14 races so far this season but only three of his five NASCAR victories. A different sponsor was on the car when Larson won at Charlotte Motor Speedway in May to make Hendrick the winningest team in NASCAR history and the automotive group was not pleased.
Hendrick told AP his marketing team at Hendrick Motorsports was actively selling Larson sponsorship and had offers, but the team owner halted all conversations when his automotive group said it wanted the ad space.
“I bumped it up about 20% once automotive committed,” Hendrick said. “We had one deal for the whole thing, so I made them step up and at least match the offer. And they did, they want as much as they can get.”
Theatrical close to inaugural SRX season
Tony Stewart was like everyone else in U.S. motorsports this week, frequently checking social media to see Paul Tracy’s latest theatrics in a one-sided war against NASCAR golden girl Hailie Deegan.
Tracy has been furious — or could he just be playing the heel in a made-for-TV racing league? — because 19-year-old Deegan had the audacity to spin him at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin last week in the fifth round of the Superstar Racing Experience. The NBC Sports IndyCar analyst and former bad boy driver has milked the feud ever since, using Instagram as his preferred platform.
“It’s got me watching, looking every time he’s posted something new,” said Stewart, who along with fellow NASCAR Hall of Famer Ray Evernham is credited with creating SRX.
The six-race series of somewhat randomly collected drivers from various forms of motorsports has entertained America by racing at grassroots short tracks across the country in a two-hour Saturday night show on CBS. The network had nothing to lose since hardly anyone is watching TV on a summer weekend night.
But people watched. A lot of people, actually, with more than a million tuning in to watch this hodgepodge group of former greats, up-and-comers and local ringers. Up next is a star-studded Saturday night finale at the old Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway in Tennessee, where reigning NASCAR champion Chase Elliott will race against his Hall of Fame father, Bill.
Chase beat his dad in their only other matchup, a 2013 late model race in Alabama. Odds are he will get the best of the 65-year-old again even though his father is an SRX regular. Bill Elliott has been racing with an injured hand since a crash three races ago but it is a rare chance to see father and son NASCAR champions race one another.
Back for her third race is Deegan, a regular in NASCAR’s Truck Series who joined SRX for two races as a fill-in when former Indianapolis 500 winner Tony Kanaan raced in Brazil.
With over 1 million Instagram followers, Deegan is probably the most popular among the general public of all the drivers in the field so SRX gave her another spot for the finale, even though Kanaan is also racing. Tracy’s antics haven’t hurt the buzz, either.
“I don’t know Paul well enough to know whether everything he’s posting is the gospel of what he’s feeling or if he’s just playing a role,” Stewart said. “He’s added a lot of excitement and carried the torch for everybody in that category. In the big picture, I think he’s great for SRX.”
Tracy has certainly added the personality element he’s long believed has vanished since his generation of renegade open-wheel racers retired. The 52-year-old Canadian understands what gets the public’s attention and he has gladly done his part.
“Fans are tired of boring drivers who have nothing interesting to say,” Tracy said. “They want rivalries and drama and colorful characters. That’s what helps motorsports gain attention.”
The SRX villain has also been an aggressive driver and Evernham’s crew — assembled to rebuild these single-purpose cars — has been busy. Evernham said Tracy also gave all 50 crew members $50 gift cards for a night out.
“Paul is different things to different people, and I don’t have him totally figured out,” Evernham said. “But you need a guy like that and he was one of the first guys to jump in and support us. I told everybody who has come into this series ‘Bring your personality, I am not going to censor you.’”
