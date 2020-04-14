Danville, IL (61832)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low around 30F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph.