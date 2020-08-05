SALT LAKE CITY — The following local residents have earned a degree from Western Governors University. The online, nonprofit university has graduated more than 190,000 students from across the country since its inception in 1997.
• Cathryn Lewis-Lillard of Danville received a master of science, nursing — leadership and management (RN to MSN)
• Kemery Johnson of Danville received a bachelor of science, nursing
• Penny Fredericks of Danville received a bachelor of science, nursing
• Lori Parker of Danville received a bachelor of science, nursing
• Jenny Nargelenas of Fairmount received a bachelor of science, business — human resource management
• Jodi Bohlen of Fithian received a master of science, nursing — education (BSN to MSN)
• Cassandra Dockrill of Georgetown received a bachelor of science, business — human resource management
• Dena Jenkins of Westville received a bachelor of science, nursing.
