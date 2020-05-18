FAIRMOUNT - Mildred Cope, 73, lifelong Fairmount resident and native, passed away at 6:58 a.m. Saturday, May 16, 2020, at her home. She was born Oct. 21, 1946, in Fairmount, to Ellsworth M. and Thelma K. Mourer Shields. Mildred married Darrell E. Cope Dec. 23, 1963, in Georgetown. He passed …