DANVILLE — It was anything but easy for the Trojans.
Armstrong-Potomac overcame missing 17 layups to beat Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin 38-33 in overtime on Wednesday night at the David S. Palmer Arena.
With the victory, the Trojans claimed the Pool B title and a spot in Friday's championship game against Salt Fork.
"I thought we got a lot of good shots, but we just have to finish around the basket,'' said Armstrong-Potomac coach Nick Hipsher, who pointed out his team was 13-of-47 from the field.
After missing four straight shots to start the overtime session, the Trojans finally got baskets on back-to-back possessions from Ali Morgan and Denley Heller. Morgan finished with a team-high 11 points, while Heller had 5.
"That is probably her best game of the year,'' said Hipsher of Morgan. "She was shooting the passing lanes, got some steals and she hit a big 3 to get us going.''
In addition to the basket in overtime that gave Armstrong-Potomac the lead for good with 1 minute, 4 seconds left, Heller also made 1-of-2 free throws with 16.6 seconds left in regulation to send the game into overtime.
"Denley has done a nice job of finishing inside and we needed that with all of the missed layups,'' Hipsher said.
The Trojans came into the County Tournament with their leading scorer, Kyla Bullington, on crutches after a knee injury against Cissna Park.
So far in three tournament games, Armstrong-Potomac is averaging 43.7 points per game with 48 percent of that scoring coming from the Trojans bench.
"We are filling some new roles this week,'' Hipsher said. "I think if we start finishing around the basket, some of these games would look a little different.
"I think we are doing a good job offensively without Kyla getting good shots and that was a concern when she went down. We've had girls step up and get good shots — now, we just need to put them in the basket.''
Bismarck-Henning/Rossville-Alvin, which led for most of the first half, was led in scoring by senior Sophia Rome with 11 points, while freshman Beth McMahon came off the bench to chip in with 10.
