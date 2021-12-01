COVINGTON, Ind. — All of us tend to move a little slower after the Thanksgiving holiday.
Armstrong-Potomac girls basketball coach Nick Hipsher was worried about that as his team crossed the state line to take on Covington in the battle of Trojans.
Hipsher admits that his philosophy this season for Armstrong-Potomac is that they want to 'press and run.'
On Tuesday night, the A-P Trojans got things rolling in the second half to defeat the Covington Trojans 57-39.
"We hadn't played since last Tuesday and we only had one practice leading into this game,'' Hipsher said. "I thought we came out well and I think playing 10 girls helped us to wear them down in the second half.''
Armstrong-Potomac (5-1) had 21 steals in the contest and the A-P Trojans turned the 31 turnovers by Covington into 31 points — 18 in the second half.
"We got better running up and down the floor in the second half,'' said junior Kyla Bullington, who had a game-high 22 points for Armstrong-Potomac. "Our plan is to run the floor, play defense and work together.''
And did it help that the A-P Trojans were able to run 10 different players into the contest against the Covington Trojans?
"Definitely. When you get winded, you can get a little break and hop back into the game,'' said Bullington, who also had five steals and five rebounds.
That continuous rotation of players for Armstrong-Potomac not only played a factor with its defense but the A-P Trojans also pulled down 18 offensive rebounds leading to 16 second-chance points.
"That is something we work on practice,'' said Hipsher, admitting that his squad is typically the smaller team on the floor. "We have to rotate bodies in there, so that we can stay fresh. And then we preach crashing the glass to get as many opportunities as possible.''
Between the second-chance opportunities and the 31 turnovers, Covington was limited to just 34 shot attempts, while Armstrong-Potomac had 60.
"That's a very bad sign,'' said Covington coach Travis Brown. "We have to do a better job of boxing out and going for the basketball. We talked about having a relentless effort, because to me, that's what rebounding is all about.
"And then we also need to do a better job of taking care of the basketball and being strong with it.''
Actually, Brown saw what his Covington Trojans could do when they handled the basketball in the second quarter.
Covington scored 16 points in the second quarter on 7-of-10 shooting as it cut Armstrong-Potomac's lead down from nine points (17-8) to 27-24 at halftime.
"When we do what we are capable of doing, controlling the ball, setting good screens, cutting and moving it from side-to-side — we can get good looks and we can score,'' Brown said.
Shiann Haymaker had a team-high 12 points for the Covington Trojans (2-5), while Briley Peyton had nine points and four assists.
Both teams are back in action on Thursday. Armstrong-Potomac plays at Milford, while Covington will host North Montgomery.
