LINDEN, Ind. — Linden Depot Museum will have its Antique Tractor Show from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. EDT today and Sunday. This show will feature outstanding examples of early John Deere tractors as well as several other brands, all in running order.
The museum buildings will have special hours for this weekend; both buildings will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today and Sunday. Admission remains $6 per person and $1 for children ages 12 and under. Family memberships are available for $30 and those sold this summer are good for two years. Members receive free admission to the museum complex during regular hours and during all special events.
Work has been progressing on the completion of the construction of the full-sized replica of an 1837 Norris 4-2-0 steam engine. A new addition will be a full-sized replica of an 1837 Highball Signal, which should be installed this week. When early trains approached a station, there was a pole to which a large ball was attached. If there were passengers waiting at the station to board this train, the ball was in the low position, indicating that the train should stop. After the passengers boarded the train, the ball was raised to its high point on the pole, indicating the train could be on its way.
Also located on the grounds are two cabooses: a Nickel Plate Road caboose from the 1960s, which is open during regular museum hours, and a 1978 CSX caboose, which sits on the track parallel to the one on which the steam engine rests. There are also four 100-year old semaphores in the yard as well as many additional railroad signs and signals.
Linden Depot Museum is a not-for-profit corporation operated by an all-volunteer staff; all donations goes toward museum acquisitions, maintenance, and projects. The museum complex is located at 520 N. Main St. (U.S. Highway 231) in Linden. For further information, visit www.LindenDepotMuseum.org, or email: LindenDepotMuseum@gmail.com, or text or call: (765) 427-3630 or (765) 404-8560.
