East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|3
|1
|.750
|_
|Tampa Bay
|4
|3
|.571
|½
|Baltimore
|2
|2
|.500
|1
|Toronto
|3
|4
|.429
|1½
|Boston
|2
|4
|.333
|2
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|5
|2
|.714
|_
|Minnesota
|4
|2
|.667
|½
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|1
|Kansas City
|3
|4
|.429
|2
|Chicago
|2
|4
|.333
|2½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|Oakland
|3
|3
|.500
|_
|Texas
|2
|3
|.400
|½
|Los Angeles
|2
|4
|.333
|1
|Seattle
|2
|4
|.333
|1
Wednesday's Games
Colorado 5, Oakland 1
Texas 7, Arizona 4
Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0
Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings
Detroit 5, Kansas City 4
Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4
N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3
Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5
Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0
L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings
Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Thursday's Games
Washington 6, Toronto 4
Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0
Kansas City 5, Detroit 3
N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, LATE
Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.
Boston at N.Y. Mets, LATE
Miami at Baltimore, ppd.
Seattle at L.A. Angels, LATE
Friday's Games
Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 6:35 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:05 p.m.
Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 0-1), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.
Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 8:40 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game
Cincinnati at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game
Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m.
Houston at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.
Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.
Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.
Oakland at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.
Texas at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.
