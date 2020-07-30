All Times CDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York31.750_
Tampa Bay43.571½
Baltimore22.5001
Toronto34.429
Boston24.3332

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Cleveland52.714_
Minnesota42.667½
Detroit43.5711
Kansas City34.4292
Chicago24.333

West Division

 WLPctGB
Houston33.500_
Oakland33.500_
Texas23.400½
Los Angeles24.3331
Seattle24.3331

Wednesday's Games

Colorado 5, Oakland 1

Texas 7, Arizona 4

Chicago White Sox 4, Cleveland 0

Washington 4, Toronto 0, 10 innings

Detroit 5, Kansas City 4

Atlanta 7, Tampa Bay 4

N.Y. Yankees 9, Baltimore 3

Boston 6, N.Y. Mets 5

Minnesota 3, St. Louis 0

L.A. Dodgers 4, Houston 2, 13 innings

Seattle 10, L.A. Angels 7

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Thursday's Games

Washington 6, Toronto 4

Atlanta 2, Tampa Bay 1

Cleveland 2, Minnesota 0

Kansas City 5, Detroit 3

N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, LATE

Philadelphia at N.Y. Yankees, ppd.

Boston at N.Y. Mets, LATE

Miami at Baltimore, ppd.

Seattle at L.A. Angels, LATE

Friday's Games

Boston (Weber 0-1) at N.Y. Yankees (Montgomery 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Cincinnati (Castillo 0-0) at Detroit (Turnbull 0-0), 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay (Snell 0-0) at Baltimore (Cobb 1-0), 6:35 p.m.

Chicago White Sox (Keuchel 1-0) at Kansas City (Bubic 0-0), 7:05 p.m.

Cleveland (Clevinger 0-0) at Minnesota (Dobnak 0-1), 7:10 p.m.

Houston (McCullers Jr. 1-0) at L.A. Angels (Andriese 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Texas (Minor 0-1) at San Francisco (TBD), 8:10 p.m.

Oakland (Manaea 0-1) at Seattle (Walker 0-1), 8:40 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 1st game

Cincinnati at Detroit, 5:10 p.m.

Philadelphia at Toronto, ppd., 2nd game

Chicago White Sox at Kansas City, 6:05 p.m.

Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 6:07 p.m.

Houston at L.A. Angels, 6:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Minnesota, 6:10 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m.

Oakland at Seattle, 8:10 p.m.

Texas at San Francisco, 8:10 p.m.

