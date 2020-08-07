All Times CDT

East Division

 WLPctGB
New York94.692_
Baltimore67.4623
Tampa Bay67.4623
Toronto46.400
Boston48.333

Central Division

 WLPctGB
Minnesota103.769_
Chicago86.571
Cleveland87.5333
Detroit55.500
Kansas City410.286

West Division

 WLPctGB
Oakland94.692_
Houston66.500
Los Angeles58.3854
Seattle59.357
Texas38.2735

Thursday's Games

Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5

Oakland 6, Texas 4

L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1

Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0

Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4

Atlanta 4, Toronto 3

Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2

Arizona 5, Houston 4

Miami 8, Baltimore 7

Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3

Friday's Games

Baltimore 11, Washington 0

Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0

Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0

Detroit at Pittsburgh, LATE

Toronto at Boston, LATE

Minnesota at Kansas City, LATE

L.A. Angels at Texas, LATE

Houston at Oakland,LATE

Colorado at Seattle, LATE

Saturday's Games

Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0),1:10 p.m., 1st game

Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 3:05 p.m.

Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 3:10 p.m.

N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game

Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 5:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 6:05 p.m.

Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 6:05 p.m.

Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 6:30 p.m.

Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 8:10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Baltimore at Washington, 11:35 a.m.

N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.

Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.

Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.

L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:35 p.m.

Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.

Houston at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6:08 p.m.

