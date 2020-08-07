All Times CDT
East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|New York
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Baltimore
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Tampa Bay
|6
|7
|.462
|3
|Toronto
|4
|6
|.400
|3½
|Boston
|4
|8
|.333
|4½
Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Minnesota
|10
|3
|.769
|_
|Chicago
|8
|6
|.571
|2½
|Cleveland
|8
|7
|.533
|3
|Detroit
|5
|5
|.500
|3½
|Kansas City
|4
|10
|.286
|6½
West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Oakland
|9
|4
|.692
|_
|Houston
|6
|6
|.500
|2½
|Los Angeles
|5
|8
|.385
|4
|Seattle
|5
|9
|.357
|4½
|Texas
|3
|8
|.273
|5
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 6, Minnesota 5
Oakland 6, Texas 4
L.A. Angels 6, Seattle 1
Cleveland 13, Cincinnati 0
Philadelphia 5, N.Y. Yankees 4
Atlanta 4, Toronto 3
Kansas City 13, Chicago Cubs 2
Arizona 5, Houston 4
Miami 8, Baltimore 7
Milwaukee 8, Chicago White Sox 3
Friday's Games
Baltimore 11, Washington 0
Tampa Bay 1, N.Y. Yankees 0
Chicago White Sox 2, Cleveland 0
Detroit at Pittsburgh, LATE
Toronto at Boston, LATE
Minnesota at Kansas City, LATE
L.A. Angels at Texas, LATE
Houston at Oakland,LATE
Colorado at Seattle, LATE
Saturday's Games
Cleveland (Plesac 0-1) at Chicago White Sox (TBD), 1:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (Cole 3-0) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 0-0),1:10 p.m., 1st game
Detroit (Nova 0-0) at Pittsburgh (Holland 0-0), 3:05 p.m.
Houston (Valdez 0-1) at Oakland (Montas 1-1), 3:10 p.m.
N.Y. Yankees (TBD) at Tampa Bay (TBD), 4:40 p.m., 2nd game
Baltimore (Eshelman 0-0) at Washington (Voth 0-1), 5:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels (Sandoval 0-0) at Texas (Allard 0-0), 6:05 p.m.
Minnesota (Odorizzi 0-0) at Kansas City (Duffy 0-2), 6:05 p.m.
Toronto (Shoemaker 0-1) at Boston (Godley 0-1), 6:30 p.m.
Colorado (González 0-0) at Seattle (Margevicius 0-0), 8:10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Baltimore at Washington, 11:35 a.m.
N.Y. Yankees at Tampa Bay, 12:10 p.m.
Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m.
Toronto at Boston, 12:35 p.m.
Minnesota at Kansas City, 1:05 p.m.
L.A. Angels at Texas, 1:35 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 3:10 p.m.
Houston at Oakland, 3:10 p.m.
Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 6:08 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.