COLLINSVILLE – A caravan of Ameren Illinois bucket and line trucks arrived in Louisiana to support power restoration efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida. More than 160 Ameren Illinois resources will be deployed for two weeks. There are four crew members from the Danville Operating Center working in Louisiana.
“Ameren Illinois has extensive emergency response capabilities. We will draw on our experience to help answer the call for people who are without power in Louisiana,” said Richard J. Mark, president and chairman for Ameren Illinois. “Our thoughts and prayers are with those families impacted by the hurricane and with everyone traveling to provide assistance in the wake of this catastrophic event.”
Entergy, the energy company serving Louisiana, reached out to Ameren Illinois through Edison Electric Institute’s (EEI) mutual assistance network. Under the mutual aid system, utilities from throughout the United States send available employees, contractors, and specialized equipment to impacted areas.
There are some minor differences in how utilities operate, but the basic process of restoring power after a storm is the same across regions. Ameren Illinois crews will receive an orientation to learn about special safety and operational practices, and receive specific instructions on where they will report for service.
Ameren Missouri and Ameren Transmission, sister companies of Ameren Illinois, are also providing resources to assist with power restoration.
