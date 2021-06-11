GLENDALE, Ariz. — Marvin Vettori walked to the center of the octagon expecting to have his arm raised. It wasn’t.
Israel Adesanya won the fight in a split decision, yet wasn’t satisfied. The fight was far closer than he expected.
The two middleweights had since been hoping for a rematch and will get it Saturday night at UFC 263, back in the desert three years later.
This time, Adesanya’s championship belt will be on the line.
“I’m here to get revenge from that first fight, whatever it was, and become the first Italian UFC champion,” Vettori said during a heated news conference this week.
Adesanya (20-1) and Vettori (17-4-1) won’t be the only rematch with a title on the line at Gila River Arena.
Flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo will put his belt on the line against No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno in a rematch of a draw at UFC 256 in December. The main card also will include No. 3 welterweight Leon Edwards against fan favorite Nate Diaz, welterweights Demian Maia against Belal Muhammad, and light heavyweights Paul Craig and Jamahal Hill.
Adesanya and Vettori last fought in 2018 in a non-title fight in Glendale. Adesanya was considered an up-and-comer in the division but had his hands full with the heavy-handed Vettori.
Known as a puncher, Vettori surprised Adesanya with his wrestling adeptness, muscling him around the mat when he took the Nigerian freestyle fighter down.
Adesanya did most of his work, as he usually does, with agility, kicks and strikes to win the split decision.
Adesanya won the interim middleweight title with a unanimous decision over Kelvin Gastelum and took the title unification bout with a second-round knockout of Robert Whittaker in late 2019.
He won two more fights before losing a unanimous decision to Jan Blachowicz while trying to add the light heavyweight title at UFC 259.
Now Adesanya gets another shot at Vettori.
The Italian has won five straight matches, including a unanimous decision over Kevin Holland in April.
The rematch figures to be just as entertaining as the original. The build-up to the fight sure was.
“This time we won’t need the judges,” Adesanya said in front of a rowdy crowd at Thursday’s news conference.
The second title fight figures to be just as testy.
Figueiredo (20-1) and Moreno (18-5-2) have plenty of animosity between them, exacerbated by a draw at UFC 256 in Las Vegas that left neither fighter feeling satisfied.
The two flyweights have traded barbs leading into Saturday’s co-main event.
“He talks a lot and I’m going to shut him up by knocking him out in the first round,” Figueiredo said.
Figueiredo won the flyweight belt with a second-round submission of Joseph Benavidez in Abu Dhabi last July. The Brazilian fighter defended his title with a first-round guillotine choke against Alex Perez at UFC 255, then fought Moreno three weeks later.
Moreno also fought on short notice in a hastily arranged fight after the UFC 256 main card was decimated by injuries and COVID-related bout cancellations.
Figueiredo spent the night before the fight in the hospital with an undisclosed ailment, yet had enough energy to trade blows with Moreno in a thrilling title fight. Figueiredo was docked a point in the third round for a low blow, but won in a majority draw to retain his belt, denying Moreno a chance to become the first Mexican-born UFC champion.
“I was very honest with myself in what I think about the fight,” Moreno said. “The guy tried to knock me out in the first round then he tried to make excuses. It’s fine. This Saturday night is the real deal.”
Diaz had plenty of support, particularly from Mexican-American fans, at the news conference, but Edwards is the favorite among oddsmakers.
Edwards (18-3-0) has won eight straight matches since losing by decision to current champion Kamaru Usman and is looking to build his resume against Diaz to hopefully earn a shot at the title.
“Nate Diaz has this reputation and all of the hype and that’s actually good for me,” he said. “Everybody will be watching and when I do what I do, people are going to want me to be the one (to get a title shot).”
Diaz (21-12) beat Conor McGregor with a submission in 2016 and took an extended break after losing a decision to McGregor in the rematch a month later. Diaz lost to Jorge Masvidal in a third-round doctor-stoppage TKO in his last fight in 2019.
“I’m pumped to fight a worthy opponent and that’s what I’m here for,” he said. “I’m coming to win.”
GOLF
Hadley up by two
RIDGELAND, S.C. — Chesson Hadley is off to his best start on the PGA Tour since 2016, shooting a 5-under 66 on Friday for a two-stroke lead over Dustin Johnson in the Palmetto Championship at Congaree.
Hadley was at 11-under 131 at Congaree Golf Club, his lowest total through 36 holes since the The RSM Classic in 2016.
The top-ranked Johnson, who opened his afternoon round five shots behind early starter Hadley, was tied for the lead through 17 holes.
But Johnson drove the ball left on No. 18 and into a thick, deeply rooted patch of tall grass. He took an unplayable lie, hit his third shot over the green and made a double-bogey 6 for a 68. Still, at 9-under 133, he had his best 36-hole start since winning the Travelers almost a year ago.
“I feel like I’m playing really well,” the South Carolina native said. “So got a lot of confidence in what I’m doing.”
American Tain Lee, in just his third career PGA Tour event, was third at 7 under after a 68. A group of six that included Harris English and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen were five shots behind at 6 under.
Hadley continued his stellar play at Congaree, a fill-in host after the RBC Canadian Open was was called off for a second straight year due to COVID-19.
Hadley followed an opening 65 with seven birdies and two bogeys to top the leaderboard. Coming in, he had missed the cut in 10 of his past 12 events.
“I definitely didn’t see this coming,” he said.
Why would he with his poor stretch of play?
After falling short at the Byron Nelson last month for his fifth straight missed cut, the 33-year-old from North Carolina shut things down for a while to clear his head. “Thank goodness I had three weeks off after that just to kind of completely get that behind me and just think about the future,” he said.
These two rounds have jump-started Hadley’s waning confidence. “Obviously, we’re a long way form the winner’s circle,” Hadley said. “I’m so thankful to just feel that again, like I belong out here type of thing.”
And he’ll play the third round with someone who certainly belongs in Johnson, although the world’s No. 1-ranked player has been stunningly bad the past few months.
He’s gone without a top 10 in his past seven starts, a horrible run that included missed cuts at the Masters, where he was defending champion, and the PGA Championship in his home state.
Johnson said even he was thrown off course with his recent performances. “For me, it’s all about the misses,” he explained. “If you can keep your misses in play or on the right side of holes, it makes the game a lot easier.”
He did that to near perfection, except for that final hole.
Johnson had four birdies on a six-hole stretch of the back nine to catch Hadley for the lead. Then the bad drive at the last, which Johnson said came when the club slipped in his glove hand.
“That’s a first for me. I obviously was not expecting that,” he said.
Hadley, moved in front at 9-under with a 36-foot birdie putt on the 11th hole. He extended his edge on the 15th, landing his approach within 2 feet of the cup for another birdie. Hadley closed with a flourish after sticking his second shot within 8 feet of the cup for another birdie to finish with day’s lowest round.
Brooks Koepka, who hadn’t played since his runner-up finish at the PGA, struggled for a second straight round and missed the cut after a 73 left him at 3 over.
Wondering if Koepka will be ready for next week’s U.S. Open? There’s this: He missed the cut at the Byron Nelson, then finished second a week later at the PGA Championship.
Koepka was glad for the reps this week and wanted to keep playing. “I don’t know, I just have a harder time focusing in regular PGA Tour events than I do majors,” he said. “Majors, I know locked in from the moment I hit the first tee shot.”
Lee had to Monday qualify into all three of his PGA Tour starts. Now, he’s four shots off the lead. “Yeah, that’s pretty crazy. That’s wild,” he said.
First-round leader Wes Roach followed his opening 64 with a 77 to fall 10 shots behind Hadley.
Jimenez leads early
MADISON, Wis. — Miguel Angel Jimenez had two eagles in a 7-under 65 in hot and humid conditions Friday to take the first-round lead in the PGA Tour Champions’ American Insurance Championship.
“Hot, sweat like a pig,” Jimenez said.
Jimenez eagled the par-5 16th and second holes and had four birdies and a bogey in the round that start on the back nine at University Ridge. The 57-year-old Spaniard has 10 victories on the 50-and-over tour after winning 21 times on the European Tour.
“I’ve been playing very solid. I played very, very solid all day,” Jimenez said. “My putting was working also. That’s what you need.”
Jimenez made a 9-footer on No. 16 and a 2-foot putt on No. 2 as the temperature rose into the low 90s. Late afternoon play was delayed for two hours because of lightning.
Defending champion Jerry Kelly was second after a 67 in his hometown event. He eagled the second and had three birdies.
“I just love playing in front of Wisconsin crowds,” Kelly said. “I love it.”
Major champions Fred Couples, Jim Furyk and Retief Goosen were at 68 with Colin Montgomerie, Ken Tanigawa and Wes Short Jr.
“To be honest with you, if we did this for another month or so, it wouldn’t be a problem, but it’s like our first tournament with humid and hot heat,” Couples said. “It will whip you. No, I’m not going to die. I mean, I hope not. But again, it’s the first day. Last week, I played in Des Moines. It was a little warm, but nothing like this.”
Tournament host Steve Stricker opened with a 70. The U.S. Ryder Cup captain played alongside Couples and Furyk in the first group off the first tee.
“This is August weather in Wisconsin,” Stricker said. “Like on 18 there with all the stands around there, there’s no breeze whatsoever, so it was very hot at times.”
Charles Schwab Cup leader Bernhard Langer also shot 70.
Hall of Fame pitcher John Smoltz, making his fifth tour start of the year on a sponsor exemption, opened with an 80. He was last among the 80 finishers, a stroke ahead of 71-year-old Andy North and 63-year-old Gary Hallberg.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.