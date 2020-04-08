Whenever there’s a crisis, the community pulls together to brighten days for each other, as shown by these actions. Top, Mary Montgerard, an administrative assistant at OSF Sacred Heart Medical Center, and security guard Don Potts take delivery of a large donation of medical supplies from Danville Area Community College's nursing, CNA and radiology technology departments for the Danville hospital. Also at OSF, handmade signs made by the community line Logan Avenue to show appreciation to local health care workers. Bottom left, OSF staff, with Father Dues in background, enjoy the Easter lilies donated by the Rev. Timothy Sauppe with St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Below right, Mary Remole with Hooves of Hope lets residents pet a miniature horse at Liberty Village and Hawthorne Inn. She and volunteer Debbie Mills brought Winnie and Mr. Buttons to cheer up residents.

