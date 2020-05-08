INDIANAPOLIS – It’s hard to imagine Darius Leonard being much more productive.
The all-pro linebacker is in rare company with 284 tackles, 12 sacks and seven interceptions through his first two NFL seasons.
The Indianapolis Colts’ star is the first player since at least 1982 to top 10 sacks and five interceptions in his first 25 career games, and he’s twice recorded a sack, an interception and a forced fumble in the same game. Before Leonard’s arrival in 2018, that trick had only been performed twice by any Colts player since the franchise moved to Indianapolis in 1984.
Despite missing three games because of a concussion last season, Leonard still became just the fourth player this century to record at least 120 tackles, five sacks, five interceptions and two forced fumbles in a single season. The others are Brian Urlacher, Rodney Harrison and Lavonte David.
Still, Leonard is far from satisfied. He still carries a chip on his shoulder from being labeled the “worst pick in the draft” by Bleacher Report as a second-rounder out of South Carolina State two years ago and from being left off the Pro Bowl roster as a rookie, despite winning NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors and being named a first-team all-pro.
His primary goals never change. He wants to be named Super Bowl MVP (which he points out almost certainly means his team has won the game), NFL MVP and Defensive Player of the Year.
That trifecta remains unchanged since the day he was drafted, but he’s constantly adding to the list.
“I think I wrote down maybe 15 goals last year and only met maybe three or four,” Leonard said. “That is unacceptable in my book. So I have to write those same goals down and the ones I met, bump them up a little bit. Just strive to reach every goal that I have instead of three or four.”
He’ll have a little more help in Year 3.
The Colts’ biggest offseason move was the trade to acquire all-pro defensive tackle DeForest Buckner from the San Francisco 49ers.
It’s an addition designed to create more pressure up the middle against opposing quarterbacks and strengthen Indianapolis’ run defense. But it also will create more space for Leonard to operate.
Offenses will be forced to gameplan for Buckner, and he’ll soak up blockers who used to get to the second level and hinder Leonard.
Buckner spoke during his introductory news conference about his excitement for playing in front of a linebacker with Leonard’s talent. And Leonard made it clear Wednesday the feeling is mutual.
“It starts up front,” he said. “We always say that the d-line is the engine of our defense. If we’ve got all the dogs up front, there is no way that the offensive line can climb up as quick because they have to focus on the guys up front.
“So that is going to allow the linebackers to hopefully run free and make more plays.”
Making plays has rarely been a problem for Leonard, who has a nose for the football and a knack for coming through in big moments.
He sacked Washington Redskins quarterback Alex Smith to force a key fourth-quarter stop in just his second NFL game in 2018 and forced a fumble late in the fourth quarter to help clinch a win against the Oakland Raiders just a few weeks later.
But those skills don’t just show up on game day. Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich often talks about “bringing the juice,” his phrase for adding energy to the locker room and the playing field.
Nobody brings more juice to the Colts than Leonard.
“I mean this guy has been everything that you want,” Reich said. “The thing I love most about Darius is the way he practices, how much energy he brings to practice. I think it’s contagious. I think he’s been a good leader in that regard.”
Leonard has brought that same energy to his unique offseason workouts this year.
Sequestered in his hometown in rural South Carolina, Leonard was ecstatic when the NFL gave teams the go-ahead to send workout equipment to players’ homes. But he didn’t stop there.
He visited his former high school and talked someone there into allowing him to borrow additional equipment to fill any gaps. The end result is a fully equipped gym in the room that used to house his man cave.
The hardest adjustment he’s made to comply with restrictions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic had been sitting still for hours at a time during virtual meetings.
Otherwise, he’s adapting as well as he can.
“I’m from the country, so I grew up isolated,” Leonard said. “The closest people around are maybe down the street or something. Just being able to go outside — the only thing that sucks is you can’t hang around your friends. You can’t hang around your teammates.
“I had to tear up my man cave to a whole gym. It is staying at home day in and day out — just have to get a workout in.”
