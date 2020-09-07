Golf carts and other slow-moving vehicles turned out for parades in Westville and Tilton on Labor Day. The owners used their imagination to dress up their vehicles. Above, members of the Ansar Shriners drive their motorized carts in the Westville Golf Cart Parade. Below left, Tilton residents participated in a golf cart parade to salute workers. Below, middle, Chris and Ed Sumila toss candy from their Halloween-inspired golf cart during the Westville event. Bottom, right, a hula-inspired golf cart participates in the Westville parade. (See another photo on Page A4 and Hoopeston's parade on Page A2.)
A salute to workers
Mary Wicoff
