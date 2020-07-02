DANVILLE — Three local youth with the Vermilion County 4-H program have completed 10 years of membership. The program is coordinated through the University of Illinois Extension.
Hannah Beck, daughter of Tony and Tracey Beck of Allerton, is a graduate of Heritage High School and a 10-year member of the Stoney Creek Ramblers 4-H Club. She has held the office of club president, secretary, and treasurer, as well as Vermilion County Federation secretary and president.
Hannah’s projects include beef, swine, goats, dogs, crops, visual arts, plants and soils, tractor safety, floriculture, cooking, scrapbooking, horticulture, and welding.
She said the most valuable life skill she has learned through 4-H is the value of leadership and interpersonal skills, whether that be talking on a microphone for showmanship or explaining her project to a judge. 4-H has taught her “to step out of my comfort zone and express myself in front of others.”
This fall, Hannah plans to study agronomy at Dordt University in Sioux Center, Iowa, to pursue her passion for agriculture.
Dylan Knight of Potomac, son of Tim Knight and Debbie Judy, is a graduate of Armstrong Township High School and a 10-year member with the A.C. Achievers 4-H Club. He has held the office of club vice president and treasurer.
Dylan shows beef cattle and his favorite 4-H memory is doing a farm tour. He said 4-H has taught him how to work hard to achieve his goals.
Dylan’s future plans are to attend Parkland College’s collision repair program.
Kayden Turner, son of Kent and Daphne Turner of Danville, is a graduate of Armstrong Township High School and a 10-year member of the A.C. Achievers 4-H Club. He has held the office of club president, vice president, secretary and treasurer.
Kayden’s projects include cattle, hogs, dogs, rabbits, and poultry. His favorite 4-H memory is showing at the state fair with friends.
He said 4-H has taught him about hard work and dedication.
Kayden’s future plans include Parkland diesel mechanics program and DACC auto mechanics.
