2020 NFL Draft Order
First Round
1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)
2. Washington Redskins (3-13)
3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)
4. New York Giants (4-12)
5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)
6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)
7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)
8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)
9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)
10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)
11. New York Jets (7-9)
12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)
13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis 7-9)
14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)
15. Denver Broncos (7-9)
16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)
17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)
18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh 8-8)
19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago 8-8)
20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams 9-7)
21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)
22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo 10-6)
23. New England Patriots (12-4)
24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)
25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)
26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston 10-6)
27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)
28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)
29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)
30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)
31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)
32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)
