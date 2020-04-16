2020 NFL Draft Order

First Round

1. Cincinnati Bengals (2-14)

2. Washington Redskins (3-13)

3. Detroit Lions (3-12-1)

4. New York Giants (4-12)

5. Miami Dolphins (5-11)

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-11)

7. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

8. Arizona Cardinals (5-10-1)

9. Jacksonville Jaguars (6-10)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-10)

11. New York Jets (7-9)

12. Las Vegas Raiders (7-9)

13. San Francisco 49ers (from Indianapolis 7-9)

14. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-9)

15. Denver Broncos (7-9)

16. Atlanta Falcons (7-9)

17. Dallas Cowboys (8-8)

18. Miami Dolphins (from Pittsburgh 8-8)

19. Las Vegas Raiders (from Chicago 8-8)

20. Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams 9-7)

21. Philadelphia Eagles (9-7)

22. Minnesota Vikings (from Buffalo 10-6)

23. New England Patriots (12-4)

24. New Orleans Saints (13-3)

25. Minnesota Vikings (10-6)

26. Miami Dolphins (from Houston 10-6)

27. Seattle Seahawks (11-5)

28. Baltimore Ravens (14-2)

29. Tennessee Titans (9-7)

30. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

31. San Francisco 49ers (13-3)

32. Kansas City Chiefs (12-4)

